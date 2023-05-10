CBS Trailers: Elsbeth Solves Crimes in Good Wife Spinoff, Kathy Bates Makes Matlock Debut — Watch Videos

Goodbye, Chicago courtrooms. Hello, crime-filled streets of New York City!

Former defense lawyer Elsbeth is using her quirky observational skills to take down criminals — like True Blood vet Stephen Moyer — in the first trailer for CBS’ upcoming The Good Wife spinoff. (View CBS’ new fall schedule here.)

Premiering this fall, the offshoot finds Carrie Preston reprising her Good Wife/Good Fight role as Elsbeth Tascioni, “an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” per the official synopsis. “After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (played by Jack Ryan‘s Wendell Pierce). Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Turner & Hooch‘s Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.”

The Good Wife/Good Fight co-creator Robert King directed the pilot and penned the script with Michelle King, both of whom serve as EPs alongside Liz Glotzer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins.

CBS on Wednesday also released a trailer for its new Matlock series, inspired by the classic Andy Griffith-starring drama of the same name. Kathy Bates (American Horror Story) plays “the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, who achieved success in her younger years, and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.”

The cast also includes Jason Ritter (Parenthood), Skye P. Marshall (Good Sam), David Del Rio (Maggie) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew).

Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman penned the pilot.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailers, then hit the comments with your first impressions!