Tucker Carlson Says He's Moving His Fox News Show to... Twitter

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that the show he hosted for six-and-a-half years, then was fired from, will continue on Twitter.

The ousted anchor announced the move in a nearly three-minute-long video posted to the social media site.

Later on Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk clarified that “we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” with Carlson to host his show on the social media site, adding that Carlson “is subject to the same rules [and] rewards [as] all content creators.”

Fox News parted ways with its polarizing, primetime anchor on April 24. But there was zero indication of Carlson’s exit the previous Friday, when at the close of what would be his final episode he said to viewers a typical, “We’ll be back on Monday.” Shocking TV Exits

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said at the time. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” And that was it.

Carlson’s exit came in the wake of Fox News Channel reaching a settlement in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, just as their much-publicized trial was about to get underway. Dominion claimed it was owed damages resulting from Fox News’ airing of false claims about its role in the 2020 election. In the past few months, emails and texts gathered for the trial from Fox executives and anchors — Carlson and Sean Hannity included — hinted that people working at the company knowingly put forth false information about the election and Dominion’s involvement in it.

Justin Nelson, an attorney representing Dominion, said the case was settled for $787.5 million.

In a statement released after the settlement was reached, Fox said: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Carlson began his Fox News tenure as a political analyst in 2009, appearing on various programs before the launch of Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2016. Prior to that, he worked at CNN from 2000 to 2005, where he served as cohost of the debate-style program Crossfire, before making the leap to MSNBC, where he hosted the primetime program Tucker from 2005 to 2008.