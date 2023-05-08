Shemar Moore Cheers S.W.A.T.'s Stunning Resurrection: 'We Did It!'

Shemar Moore is wasting no time celebrating S.W.A.T.‘s surprise un-cancellation. Cancellation Anxiety Intensifies: 16 Broadcast Shows on the Bubble at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC

Mere minutes after CBS officially confirmed that it had done an about-face and renewed the long-running procedural a 13-episode renewal for a seventh and final season (full story here), Moore took to social media late Monday to bask in the win.

“We did it S.W.A.T. fam!,” the actor wrote in an Instagram story. In a subsequent post, he added, “Thank you to all the fans for the continued and amazing support.”

It was just three days ago that Moore — who will be elevated to an exec producer for S.W.A.T. Season 7 — was on Instagram blasting CBS for cancelling the series, saying, “It makes no sense” and adding: “I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move.”

In announcing S.W.A.T.’s renewal on Monday, Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement, “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T.and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year. S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”