Mayim Bialik Mourns Call Me Kat Cancellation — and Teases Where All the Characters Would've Ended Up

Mayim Bialik is saying goodbye to Call Me Kat… and looking ahead to what might have been.

The actress posted a tribute to her cancelled Fox sitcom on Monday, saying: “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday….We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible. But with this incredible cast — Cheyenne [Jackson], Swoosie [Kurtz], Julian [Gant] and Kyla [Pratt] — and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible.”

But she even went a step further, revealing what would’ve happened to Call Me Kat‘s cast of characters had the show been renewed. “Decide the ending you want, but for me, here’s where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone’s life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey.” (Bialik was also an executive producer on the series.)

Fox cancelled Call Me Kat last week after a three-season run that began back in January 2021. “We are very proud of Call Me Kat,” a Fox rep said in a statement to TVLine. “But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

What do you think of Mayim’s plan for each Call Me Kat character? Grab a coffee and meet us in the comments to discuss.