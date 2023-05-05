Call Me Kat Cancelled After 3 Seasons — Read Fox's Statement

Kat’s Cat Café has served its last ca-purr-cino. 2023 Cancellation Jitters: 19 Shows on the Bubble

Fox has cancelled Call Me Kat after three seasons, TVLine has learned. The news comes less than 24 hours after the Mayim Bialik sitcom aired its last original episode, which earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-.”

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat,” a Fox rep said in a statement to TVLine. “But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

Season to date, Call Me Kat is averaging 2.23 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 24 and 33 percent from its Season 2 numbers. Out of the eight comedies that Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 3 in audience and ties for No. 4 in the demo.

The multi-cam, which first premiered in January 2021, was a loose remake of the beloved British comedy Miranda, and counted original series star Miranda Hart among its executive producers (along with Bialik’s former TV hubby, Jim Parsons). In the wake of her father’s death, Kat decided to ditch her successful career as a math professor and use her life savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky., much to the chagrin of her disapproving mother Sheila (played by Swoosie Kurtz).

Rounding out the cast were Cheyenne Jackson (as Kat’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Max), Kyla Pratt (as Kat’s trusty employee-turned-business partner Randi), Julian Gant (as Middle C owner/Randi’s fiancé Carter) and the late Leslie Jordan (as bubbly café baker Phil).

The show was dealt a devastating blow early in Season 3 when Jordan died in a car accident after suffering a sudden cardiac dysfunction. But rather than kill off Phil, his character lived on off screen; the Jan. 5 episode revealed that Phil married his boyfriend Jalen and moved to Tahiti, having fallen in love with the island during a romantic getaway.

Ahead of Thursday’s finale, Jackson acknowledged the series’ uncertain fate on Instagram. “Whatever the future brings, these past three years of making 50+ episodes of [Call Me Kat] are something I’ll never forget, and I will cherish the memories I’ve made and the friendships I’ve gained,” he wrote. “Thank you to the most incredible producers, the fantastic crew, thank you to our talented writers, our hair and [makeup], wardrobe, catering, post production, and to every single person who helped tell these sometimes silly, sometimes poignant stories. We’re not curing cancer here, we’re just trying to bring some joy and we want to thank you for being along for the ride. Hopefully we’ll see you for Season 4, and if not, happy trails to you.”

Call Me Kat had cycled through its fair share of showrunners since its January 2021 debut. Original series boss Darlene Hunt left after Season 1 and was replaced by Alissa Neubauer. Ahead of Season 3, Neubauer was succeeded by Maria Ferrari (who previously worked with Bialik on The Big Bang Theory) and Jim Patterson. The cancellation caps its run at 53 episodes.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Call Me Kat‘s demise. Are you sorry to see it go?