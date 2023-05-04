Call Me Kat Finale: Was That the End?

Did Mayim Bialik just break the fourth wall for the last time? Broadcast Shows That Are Still on the Bubble

Fox’s Call Me Kat closed out Season 3 on Thursday with a finale that signaled a bright future for Kat and Max. It also planted the seeds for a big wedding in Season 4 — that is, if the ratings-challenged sitcom is renewed.

Early on in the episode, Max and Zoey received the offer of a lifetime, to serve as opening act for country music superstar Russell Dickerson. However, when Kat dropped her ex off at the airport, he hesitated to leave. He’d always put his career ahead of their relationship, and he wasn’t so sure he wanted to do it again. Kat insisted that he go, but assured him that they’d figure things out once he gets back. The on-again/off-again couple said “I love you,” then Max set off on tour.

Meanwhile, Carter and Randy decided against a quickie wedding at the courthouse. When it came time to exchange vows, the lovebirds realized they wanted a big, traditional ceremony surrounded by all their family and friends.

As the potential series finale drew to a close, the entire cast and crew waved goodbye, while series star Cheyenne Jackson to revealed a t-shirt featuring the face of beloved former cast member, the late Leslie Jordan:

Call Me Kat is one of three live-action comedies awaiting word on renewal at Fox, along with Animal Control (which aired its freshman finale Thursday) and Welcome to Flatch (which wrapped Season 2 in February). The network previously re-upped animated comedies Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23), The Great North (for Season 4) and The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36).

What did you think of Call Me Kat‘s Season 3 finale? Did the series finally work out the kinks this year and earn itself a Season 4 renewal? Weigh in via the following polls, then sound off in Comments.



