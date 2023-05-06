Reacher: Robert Patrick Joins Season 2 of Prime Video Hit in Recast

Reacher will now clash with Robert Patrick when Season 2 of the Prime Video hit lands on your screen. Reacher: Who's Playing Who in Season 2

Patrick — who is coming off runs on HBO Max’s Peacemaker, Paramount+’s 1923 and Netflix’s The Night Agent — will play Shane Langston, a former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor.

In that role, Patrick replaced Rory Cochrane (24, CSI: Miami), who had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. Reacher Season 2, per Deadline, wrapped filming in late February, but does not yet have a release date.

Season 2 of Reacher is based on the 2009 novel Bad Luck and Trouble, which (per Amazon.com’s book synopsis) finds the titular wanderer “plunged into the heart of a conspiracy that is killing old friends.” The story begins when Neagley (to again be played by Maria Sten) contacts Reacher using a signal that only the eight members of their elite team would know. After she tells him a terrifying story about the brutal death of a man they both served with, Reacher reunites with the survivors of his team and scrambles to unravel the sudden disappearance of two other comrades.

In addition to Patrick stepping in for Cochrane, the Season 2 cast includes Serinda Swan (Coroner) and Shain Sipos (Outer Range) as Karla Dixon and David O’Donnell (both of whom served with Reacher in the Army’s unit of Special Investigators), Domenick Lombardozzi (Boardwalk Empire), Ty Victor Olsson (Wynonna Earp), Ferdinand Kingsley (Victoria), Josh Blacker (See), Al Sapienza (Suits), Dean McKenzie (Arrow), Luke Bilyk (Good Witch), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Edsson Morales and Andres Collantes. (Get character details.)

