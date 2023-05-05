Ratings: On-the-Bubble Call Me Kat Ends Season on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Thursday demo crown, while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew the night’s biggest audience. Also, at least three shows hit demo lows, while another two posted their smallest audiences ever. Which Broadcast Shows Are Still on the Bubble?

ABC | Station 19 (with 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) and Grey’s Anatomy (3 mil/0.4, read recap) each dropped some eyeballs yet held steady in the demo, though Grey’s is looking at a new audience low.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.5, read recap) and CSI: Vegas (3.1 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, whereas So Help Me Todd (4.7 mil/0.3) dipped.

THE CW | Walker (510K/0.1) ticked down to a new audience low; 100 Days to Indy (220K/0.1) improved a bit on its debut.

NBC | Law & Order (4 mil/0.3) and SVU (4.2 mil/0.4) both dipped to demo lows, while Ghosts: Organized Crime (3 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.7 mil/0.4) and the Animal Control finale (990K/0.2) were steady, while Call Me Kat (1 mil/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”; read recap) with its Season 3 finale slipped to its second-smallest audience ever and a new demo low.

