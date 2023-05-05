Psych 4 Update: 'The Script Is Done'

It’s been 18 months since Shawn and Gus cracked their last case (via Psych 3: This Is Gus) and there’s still no official word from Peacock about a fourth movie. That said, franchise star/EP James Roday Rodriguez tells TVLine “there are flickers of light.”

According to the actor/auteur, a fourth Psych movie was tentatively scheduled to go into production last year. “The only reason that Psych 4 didn’t happen last year was scheduling,” Rodriguez explains. “It was all lined up, and we would’ve made an announcement, but then we just couldn’t pull it together in time with everybody going off to do [other projects]. So, now we just kind of have to regroup, wait for Peacock to decide that they want to pay for it again, and hopefully we’ll be good.”

Echoing what he told TVLine’s Matt Mitovich earlier this year, Rodriguez — who just wrapped a five-season, 87-episode run on ABC’s A Million Little Things — confirms that “The script is done. And I think [it’s] pretty fun.”

Psych: The Movie premiered in December 2017 on the series’ original cable home, USA Network. Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus followed in July 2020 and Nov. 2021, respectively, on Peacock. (Reporting by Kim Roots)