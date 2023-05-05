TVLine Items: Groff Visits Doctor Who, Cable Lassos 1883 and More

Jonathan Groff will “jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role” during the new series of Doctor Who, the BBC teased in an announcement. No other details about his character were released.

Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary this November with three special episodes featuring the return of former series star David Tennant (who portrayed the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010) as the Fourteenth Doctor. Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will then make his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in an episode airing over the festive period. (Reminder: Disney+ will be the exclusive home for Doctor Who‘s upcoming adventures starting in November 2023, for territories outside of the UK and Ireland.)

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Groff, whose credits include Mindhunter and Glee, said in a statement.

Added showrunner Russell T Davies: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will air in its entirety on Paramount Network, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8/7c, with extended featurettes at the end of each episode. Watch a teaser.

* Molly Gordon (Animal Kingdom) will recur during Season 2 of The Bear in an undisclosed role, our sister Deadline reports.

* Former White House press secretary/Outnumbered co-host Kayleigh McEnany will host Fox News Tonight for the week of May 8, Mediaite reports.

* NBC’s car makeover competition show Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (premiering Tuesday, May 30 at 10 pm) has tapped celebrity guest judges Anthony Anderson, WWE Superstar Big E, Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Jay Leno and Joel McHale to help determine the winners. Watch a trailer:

