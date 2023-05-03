Succession's Series Finale Has a Supersized Runtime: It's 'Like a Movie'

Get ready to settle in for the last episode ever of Succession: It’s going to be a long one.

The series finale of HBO’s Emmy-winning corporate drama will be nearly a hour and a half long, according to the show’s musical composer Nicholas Britell, who tells our sister site Variety: “It’s 90 minutes… It’s a huge episode — like a movie.” (An HBO source confirms to TVLine that the series finale will run close to an hour and a half, but not a full 90 minutes.)

It wouldn’t be the first finale of an acclaimed drama series to run long. The Game of Thrones series finale ran an hour and 20 minutes, while The Sopranos ran an hour and 2 minutes. Breaking Bad‘s final episode ran 55 minutes (not including commercials), and Mad Men‘s swan song ran 56 minutes.

HBO announced back in February that the current fourth season of Succession would be its last. Series creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that he discussed two options with his writing staff: “We could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Succession currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. Only four episodes remain in the final season, with the (supersized) series finale slated for May 28, followed by the series finale of Barry.