Did Schmigadoon! Just End Season 2 With a Series Finale? Stars, EP Weigh In on Future of Apple's Musical Satire

Did Schmigadoon! just take its final bow?

Whereas Season 1 of Apple TV+’s musical satire closed on a cliffhanger — Melissa and Josh were about to cross the bridge, but still hadn’t reached the other side — Wednesday’s Season 2 finale offered a pretty definitive ending.

After the sinister Octavius Kratt was killed via chandelier, Madam Frau took over the cabaret club and used her position to promote new and exciting talent such as Dr. Frank-N-Furter former Sgt. Rivera; attorney Bobby Flanagan teamed up with the Topher’s tribe to break up Kratt’s monopolies; lovebirds Topher and Jenny found use for their talents at Miss Codwell’s orphanage; and Codwell and Dooley went into business together. Heck, even the narrator, who was revealed to work for the leprechaun, got to decide his own fate, hitching himself to Sgt. Rivera.

With all those loose ends tied up, Melissa and Josh were free to leave Schmicago and return to New York City — but before they left, one final musical number warned them that happy endings don’t exist; there are only happy beginnings. What followed was a brief epilogue revealing that our central duo have a baby after years of struggling to conceive.

It’s about as perfect an ending to their story as we could’ve imagined — and yet, neither the stars, nor series co-creator Cinco Paul, are ruling out a return trip to Schmigadoon… or Schmicago… or wherever Melissa and Josh wind up next.

“I think there’s always a reason to go back,” Cecily Strong tells TVLine. Keegan-Michael Key concurs, adding: “Think of how complex a human being is. There are so many reasons why somebody would try to go to this place again, or some new version of this place.”

Paul, meanwhile, points us back to the message of Season 2’s closing song. “As we learned, there’s no such thing as a happy ending, only happy beginnings,” he says. “I would love to be able to keep doing this, and that’s all I will say. We’ll see!”

As of press time, Apple TV+ has not made a decision on the fate of Schmigadoon!