Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Explains Atwater's Moment With His Dad, Teases a 'Crazy' Season Finale

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Chicago P.D. Proceed accordingly.

Atwater didn’t exactly patch things up with his father Lew in Wednesday’s episode of Chicago P.D., but he did take a significant step toward healing their relationship.

After teaming up with his estranged dad for a harrowing case, the Intelligence cop extended an olive branch by asking for help with maintenance issues. It’s not a reconciliation, per se, but it does illustrate Atwater’s willingness to improve things between them. But does this step forward mean that Lew will show up again before the finale?

“I’m not sure we’ll see Lew again this season,” LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, tells TVLine. “But the way the episode ends, we definitely set it up for a very dynamic arc that has progressed since the last time we saw it. Atwater and Lew have the opportunity to be a dope team as long as they communicate with each other.”

Since the NBC procedural has already been renewed for Season 11, there’s an “opportunity to revisit that and get as close as possible right to that ideal father-son relationship,” he explains. “They got 20 years of history without each other, 20 years of healing to try to grow through, and I think Atwater welcomes as many uncomfortable situations as it takes for them to find a comfortability.”

The Season 10 finale, slated for May 24, will focus on Intelligence’s efforts to bring down drug kingpin and white supremacist Richard Beck. The case has weighed on Ruzek, who’s been going undercover to crack the case.

“We’ve all been doing our best to try to just help him focus and maintain,” Hawkins says. “We will learn what Richard Beck is up to. We will find Atwater being a key component to making sure that we wrap that up safely. That’s really what I can’t wait for the people to see. We watch it grow all the way up until the finale… The way the team must spread out and figure everything out and get it done is crazy. Trust me, it’s crazy.”