Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer Teases #Scandoval Fallout, Kristen's Return

The time bomb that’s been ticking all season long on Vanderpump Rules is about to explode.

Bravo released a sneak peek at the Season 10 finale on Tuesday, and in it, we see the shockwaves caused by Tom Sandoval’s illicit fling with fellow cast member Raquel that broke up Sandoval’s decade-long relationship with Ariana. “I was going to break up with Ariana regardless,” he tells Scheana, who replies: “But you didn’t. You f–ked her best friend instead.” Sandoval then cries on his best friend Tom Schwartz’s shoulder, telling him “I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time” with Raquel.

We also see an intense conversation where Sandoval tries to tell Ariana that he and Raquel have become very good friends, and Ariana snaps: “I don’t give a f–k about Raquel! Your friendship is f–king bulls–t!” Raquel denies she and Sandoval are an item in a phone call with James, but we see her cuddling with Sandoval and giggling that “it turned out so horribly wrong.” Ariana tells Sandoval point blank, “I regret ever loving you”… and look who’s back! Ex-cast member and Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute returns to tap her fingers together once again with malicious glee.

The cheating scandal, known affectionately as #Scandoval, broke in March — get the full rundown here with our handy explainer — after Vanderpump Rules had finished filming Season 10, but Bravo sent cameras back in to capture the fallout. The season finale airs Wednesday, May 17 on Bravo, with an explosive reunion to follow.

Press PLAY below to watch the trailer for the Pump Rules finale, and then hit the comments and tell us: What are you hoping to see at the reunion?