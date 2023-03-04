The Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal: Here's What You Need to Know (Even If You 'Don’t Care')

Those who follow Bravolebrities are already swarming social media, but in case you missed it: The Bravo universe was rocked this week when a Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal broke, via TMZ.

Bravo universe superfan Chrissy Teigen is among those caught up in the frenzy, which is sure to spill over into the series at some point.

Whether it comes up when out with friends tonight or at Sunday brunch, here’s a handy cheat sheet about Who’s Who, Who Did What, and what this means for the future of the show (which premiered Season 10 on Feb. 8). RHOM: 5 Reasons It's the Best Housewives Show

For Starters, What Is Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules follows the lives of ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff as they navigate work and play at her Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

Who’s Who?

Tom Sandoval is an original Vanderpump Rules cast member who was a bartender at SUR, and now owns his own ventures which are featured on the show. Ariana Madix became an official cast member in Season 3 as a SUR bartender, though she appeared in the series even earlier. Raquel Leviss first appeared in Season 5 as a server at SUR, and has since become a full-time cast member. All three castmates are friends.

Who’s Dating Who?

Tom and Ariana confirmed their relationship during the Season 2 reunion that aired in February 2014. They have been together ever since, even buying a home together and co-writing a book in 2019.

Who (Reportedly) Cheated?

Raquel and Tom have allegedly been engaging in a months-long affair. Ariana is said to have just gotten wind of the affair after seeing a suggestive video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

Why Is This Such a Big Deal?

Tom and Ariana are a pillar of Vanderpump Rules. The two have been together for nearly 10 years and remained mostly drama-free during that time. They are viewed by most fans as the one couple that would never break up. Should they decide to officially part ways, the couple would join longtime cast members, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, as newly single. Late last year, Maloney and Kent shocked fans by announcing they were each divorcing their husbands. It seems nothing gold can stay if it happens at SUR.

What Exactly Did Bravo Catch on Camera?

Apparently, nothing… but… outlets have been reporting that even though Vanderpump Rules had already wrapped production on Season 10, the cameras will be going back up in the coming days to record the aftermath with the hopes of tacking it on to the end of the season.

What Does This Mean For the Future of the Show?

Several fellow cast members have already taken to social media voicing their support for Ariana, while — so far — no one has publicly aligned themselves with Raquel or Tom. Bravo producer Andy Cohen meanwhile tweeted a red siren emoji. The Season 10 reunion will likely be one of the most explosive yet, and Season 11 will see a new villain in Raquel and Tom.

Will Anyone Be Fired From SUR?

Hard to say. Messy affairs and romantic entanglements have long complicated the workplace dynamic throughout the series. In Season 1, cast member Kristen Doute cheated on her then-boyfriend (who happened to be Tom!) with coworker Jax Taylor. Neither were fired by Vanderpump. Lisa, though, has fired cast members from her restaurants before, for insubordination and verbal harassment.

Will Anyone Be Fired From the TV Show?

In Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, when a cast member no longer has allies on camera, they are rarely asked back for another season. Vanderpump, however, is a bit more unhinged (shall we say) on this front. We’ve witnessed intense conflicts and villainous behavior before (mostly from James Kennedy), without anyone losing a spot on the show.

Will you be watching the rest of Vanderpump Rules Season 10? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.