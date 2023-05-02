Fboy Island Season 3: CW Eyes Fall Premiere for Reality Dating Series

New episodes of FBoy Island are headed your way later this year.

The CW announced Tuesday that Season 3 of the reality dating show hosted by Nikki Glaser will air this fall on the network. Additionally, the spinoff FGirl Island is set for a midseason debut.

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” Glaser, who also executive-produces the show, said in a statement. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

Both shows will head into back-to-back production this summer.

Fboy Island first debuted on HBO Max in July 2021, and Season 2 streamed in July 2022. The series was then cancelled last December, and CW greenlit a new season in March.

The show follows three women who “move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men—13 self-proclaimed ‘Nice Guys’ looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed ‘Fboys,’ there to compete for cold, hard cash,” according to the official synopsis.

The women navigate the dating pool together in the hopes of finding a true love connection. “By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.”

FGirl Island will swap genders, with three men trying to determine whether 24 women are womanizers, aka “FGirls,” or are seeking a serious relationship, aka “Nice Girls.”