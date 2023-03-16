FBoy Island Picked Up at The CW After HBO Max Cancellation — Plus, New Spinoff FGirl Island in the Works

FBoy Island is getting another shot at love: Following its cancellation by HBO Max, the dating show has landed at The CW for a third season, according to our sister site Deadline. What’s more, The CW is also poised to pick up a spinoff titled FGirl Island, a gender-swapped version of the original.

FBoy Island, a tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale, sees three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who are superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who are ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” are eliminated, they are condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” are given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts and adds lots of snarky one-liners to the proceedings, including the immortal kiss-off line: “Fboy? F-bye.”

Fboy Island premiered on HBO Max in July 2021 with a 10-episode freshman season. It was renewed the following month, and Season 2 debuted this past July. HBO Max then cancelled the series in December, amid a reported move away from unscripted content. It remains to be seen, though, how airing on a broadcast network like The CW will affect FBoy Island‘s more adults-only elements.

Are you excited to set sail for another trip to FBoy Island? And what do you think of the proposed FGirl Island? Let us know in the comments below.