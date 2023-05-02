9-1-1: Lone Star Puts Grace In Danger, Deals Owen a Devastating Blow

As far as 9-1-1: Lone Star goes, it doesn’t get much more more intense — or heartbreaking — than Tuesday’s episode.

The hour largely centered around a kidney harvesting ring in Austin, one to which Grace developed a personal connection after a victim she helped over the phone ended up dying in the hospital. When the authorities looked at this young woman more like a criminal than a victim, as is the case with so many Black and brown women, Grace felt she had no choice but to step in and find the guy who took her kidney.

While Carlos and Detective Washington successfully located and apprehended the surgeon performing the illegal operations, Grace took it upon herself to meet with the man responsible for seducing and drugging the aforementioned victim. All first dates can be a little intense, but that goes triple when one member of the party is actually a kidney harvester and the other is an undercover dispatcher looking to expose him. I’m not saying it’s a common scenario, but it happens.

And viewers had every right to be worried about Grace, especially when the harvester followed her into the bathroom and it seemed like no one was coming to help her. Fortunately, she managed to switch their drinks without him noticing, so he was already on the floor by the time curmudgeonly Detective McGregor (aka Adam Baldwin in a Firefly reunion with Gina Torres!) showed up.

All’s well that ends well, right? Sure, maybe on some shows. But this is a 9-1-1 joint, so you knew the episode wasn’t going down without one last gut punch. Cut to Chez Strand, where Owen and T.K. were happily getting acquainted with Owen’s estranged brother (played once again by real-life brother Chad Lowe), who revealed that he’s exhibiting early symptoms of Huntington’s Disease, a debilitating disorder that currently makes it hard for him to concentrate and remember people’s names. He’ll eventually lose motor function and the ability to swallow, “and that’ll be the ballgame,” as he put it.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Owen’s brother explained that his condition is hereditary, meaning it’s entirely likely that Captain Strand will receive the same unfortunate diagnosis someday. Possibly sooner rather than later.

Your thoughts on this week’s episode? Drop ’em in a comment below.