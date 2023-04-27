9-1-1: Lone Star Staging Firefly Reunion With Adam Baldwin and Gina Torres

Zoe Washburne and Jayne Cobb are together again.

Adam Baldwin has been tapped to guest-star in the Tuesday, May 2 episode (Fox, 8/7c) of 9-1-1: Lone Star, reuniting him with former Firefly co-star Gina Torres, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Baldwin will play Austin PD Detective Brian McGregor, “who gets involved with Captain Tommy Vega (Torres) after an emergency rescue goes awry,” according to the official synopsis for his episode, “Donors.” Elsewhere in the hour, “Grace and Carlos suspect there may be a black market organ donor ring in Austin.”

Following his time on Firefly, Baldwin went on to land recurring and series-regular roles on shows like Angel, Chuck, Castle, Law & Order: SVU and The Last Ship. He also returned for 2005’s Serenity, the big-screen continuation of Firefly, in which he also appeared with Torres.

This is hardly Torres’ first time reuniting with a former scene partner on Lone Star. In fact, her character is currently in a relationship with a preacher played by D.B. Woodside, a familiar love interest from her days on Suits and Pearson.

It should also be noted that 9-1-1 boss Tim Minear was an executive producer on Firefly. Reunions all around!

Are you excited to see these two Firefly co-stars sharing the screen again? Feast your eyes on our exclusive first look above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.