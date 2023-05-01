Bosch Vet Jamie Hector Confirmed to Headline Undercover J. Edgar Spinoff

Bosch vet Jamie Hector is officially locked in to headline the previously announced spinoff about Harry’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar. TV's 30 Best Spinoffs

It was in February when Amazon Studios first announced the expansion of the Harry Bosch universe with the development of two more dramas inspired by the work of best-selling author Michael Connelly. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Hector’s character as he is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami.

The involvement of The Wire alum Hector — who played J. Edgar for seven seasons of Prime Video’s Bosch and recurs on Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy — was at first TBD, but now is confirmed as part of a larger announcement made on Monday morning about Bosch: Legacy‘s Season 3 renewal.

The other Bosch-iverse series in development will follow Detective Renee Ballard, a character from Connelly’s novels who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, the yet-to-be-cast Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from her retired ally and mentor, Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

Connelly would exec-produce this series alongside Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, with Jasmine Russ as a co-EP.

Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy, starring Titus Welliver, is on track to premiere in Fall 2023.