Bosch Franchise Expanding With 2 New Crime Dramas in Development

Stand back, new DCU. The Bosch Universe is possibly expanding further.

Amazon Studios has announced that it is developing two new shows inspired by the work of best-selling author Michael Connelly, whose Harry Bosch novels of course already gave us Bosch (which ran seven season on Prime Video) and then Bosch: Legacy (currently between Seasons 1 and 2 on Freevee).

One of the series in development would be a police drama following Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, after he gets tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. “In this glamorous city, J. Edgar is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past,” says the synopsis.

Though The Wire‘s Jamie Hector played J. Edgar on Bosch, no casting has been locked for the prospective offshoot; Connelly would exec-produce alongside Larry Andries, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, with Jasmine Russ as a co-EP.

The other Bosch-iverse series in the works would follow Detective Renee Ballard, a character from Connelly’s novels who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from her retired ally and mentor, Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

Connelly would exec-produce this one as well, alongside Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, with Jasmine Russ as a co-EP.

Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy, starring Titus Welliver, is on track to premiere in Fall 2023.

Which Bosch Universe expansion would you most be interested to see come to fruition? And who’s your casting pick for Renee Ballard?