Morning Show Renewed for Season 4 — Plus, Find Out When Season 3 Will Air

The Morning Show has a lot more mornings ahead of it: Apple TV+ has renewed the drama for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

The renewal comes ahead of the show’s return for Season 3, which the network says will start streaming sometime this Fall.

In conjunction with the renewal news, Apple TV+ released a behind-the-scenes photo of series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on set during the third season, which you can see below:

Billy Crudup, who has played network boss Cory since Season 1 (and recently did some moonlighting with Apple TV+’s Hello Tomorrow!) was among those rooting for renewal. When TVLine asked him if he thought Season 3 might be the end, he said, “I hope not,” adding: “It’s been such a phenomenal opportunity for me, I love the creative team on that, and that character has just been an absolute joy to play. So, fingers crossed it keeps going.”

In addition to Witherspoon, Aniston and Crudup, The Morning Show cast includes Mark Duplass, Julianna Margulies, Karen Pittman and Greta Lee. Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm and Sleepy Hollow‘s Nicole Beharie will join in the upcoming season, playing corporate titan Paul Marks and new anchor Christina Hunter, respectively. In addition, Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) will take over as showrunner, replacing Kerry Ehrin.

