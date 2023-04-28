Days of Our Lives' Victoria Grace Loses Daytime Emmy Nomination After 'Huge Misunderstanding' — Read Statement

Days of Our Lives‘ Daytime Emmy nomination haul just went down by one.

Victoria Grace, who plays Wendy Shin on the Peacock soap, is withdrawing her nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series after an apparently inadvertent rules violation. Grace should never have been submitted for the award because nominees must now be 18 years old or younger, and Shin turned 21 before the eligibility period for this year’s awards even began. (It’s an understandable mistake: The Younger Performer award was traditionally open to actors 25 years old or younger, but two years ago, the Daytime Emmys changed the rules to make it age 21 or younger, and this year to 18 or younger.)

Grace announced the news herself via Instagram: “I was honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy. Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s category. This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I‘ll be rescinding my nomination. I wish the best of luck to all the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!”

The change leaves just three nominees in the Younger Performer category: Days‘ Cary Christopher, General Hospital‘s Eden McCoy and The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Henry Joseph Samiri. Days‘ total nominations this year have been reduced from 11 to 10. The 2023 Daytime Emmys will be handed out on Friday, June 16 at 9/8c on CBS; click here for a full rundown of this year’s nominees.