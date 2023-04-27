The Crown First Look: Prince William Meets Kate Middleton in Final Season

A new generation of romance is about to bloom on the final season of The Crown.

Netflix has released first-look photos from the upcoming Season 6 of the Emmy-winning royal drama (airing later this year), with Ed McVey taking over the role of Charles and Diana’s eldest son Prince William, now all grown up and attending university. Also joining the cast is Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, William’s classmate who catches his eye and later goes on to become his wife and the new Princess of Wales.

“As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can,” per the official description. “Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

McVey and Bellamy’s casting as William and Kate was first announced back in September; Rufus Kampa will also play a younger William in Season 6’s early episodes. Imelda Staunton returns for the final season as Queen Elizabeth, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Scroll down to see more photos of The Crown‘s William and Kate, and then tell us in the comments: Do they look the part?