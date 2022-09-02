TVLine Items: The Crown Finds William and Kate, Black Mirror Casting and More

The Crown has tapped a trio of newcomers to portray Prince William and Kate Middleton during Season 6 of the Netflix drama.

Per our sister site Deadline, Rufus Kampa will play William at age 15, in episodes dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Ed McVey will take on the role of the prince during his later teen and early adult years, and Meg Bellamy will portray his future wife, Kate, during their courtship days.

* Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) has joined Season 6 of Netflix’s Black Mirror in an undisclosed role, Deadline reports.

* The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere Monday, Sept. 12, with guest/American Idol judge Simon Cowell, marking the pair’s first sit-down conversation since Hudson placed seventh on Season 3 of Idol.

* Eiza González (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will star opposite Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in the Spanish-language Hulu limited series La Máquina, per Variety. She will play the ex-wife of Bernal’s aging boxer.

