TVLine Items: Barry Vet Joins Industry, It's Always Sunny Return Date and More

Barry vet Sarah Goldberg is entering a new Industry.

The actress has joined the HBO series for its third season, playing Petra Koenig, a portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn, the premium cabler announced on Facebook.

As previously announced, Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington will also appear in the upcoming season as Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech company Lumi.

Goldberg is known for portraying Sally Reed on the HBO dark comedy Barry, which is currently in the middle of airing its fourth and final season.

* It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, June 7 at 10/9c on FXX, with one new installment airing each following week.

* Dana Bash will take over as anchor of CNN’s Inside Politics later this year, as John King, who serves as CNN’s chief national correspondent, takes on a new role focused on voters in battleground states during the 2024 presidential election.

* Empire vet Taraji P. Henson will host a new version of Candid Camera, alongside EP and former host of the original series Peter Funt, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Donald Sutherland (Trust, the Hunger Games movies) has been cast in the Paramount+ anthology series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo as the titular character. Sutherland will recur as the formidable Judge Isaac Parker.

* Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) is slated to host the 34th GLAAD Media Awards, taking place Saturday, May 13 in New York. Award-winning singer and actress Idina Menzel will give a special performance.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 7, debuting with all seven episodes on Friday, May 12:

* FX has released a trailer for The Secrets of Hillsong, its four-part docuseries premiering Friday, May 19 at 10 pm:

