TVLine Items: Kit Harington on Industry, Love Is Blind Live Reunion and More

Game of Thrones vet Kit Harington is suiting up for a new role on the HBO series Industry.

Harington will play Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech company Lumi, during the show’s third season, HBO Max announced on Twitter.

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows a group of drug- and sex-fueled financiers as they navigate the intensely stressful world at a leading international bank in London.

Since wrapping up his run as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, Harington has appeared in Prime Video’s anthology series Modern Love and Apple TV+’s Extrapolations. He is also reportedly attached to a GoT spinoff about Jon Snow, the concept for which Harington came up with himself, according to author/executive producer George R.R. Martin.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream on Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix.

* Robert De Niro will headline and executive-produce the drama Bobby Meritorious, which is development at Paramount+, per The Hollywood Reporter. The potential series is set around the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney office, with De Niro playing an informant who could tear the institution apart.

* Robert Buckley (iZombie), Dexter Darden (Saved By the Bell) and Chloe Bridges (Maggie) have joined the cast of Amber Ruffin’s NBC comedy pilot Non-Evil Twin, per Deadline.

* The Good Doctor season finale will now air Monday, May 1, meaning new episodes will air every week up until the finale.

* HBO has released a trailer for Season 2 of Somebody Somewhere, premiering Sunday, April 23 at 10:30/9:30c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?