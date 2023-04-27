Don Lemon Says He Has 'No Regrets' After Being Fired by CNN: 'Whatever I Did, I Did, and I Owned' — WATCH

In his first interview since being let go by CNN, former anchor Don Lemon insists that he has “no regrets” about his 17-year stint at the cable news channel. Shocking TV Exits

CNN “parted ways” with Lemon on Monday. At the time, Lemon said he’d been told he was being terminated by his agent, not by anyone at the network. Shortly thereafter, CNN issued a terse response challenging its ex-employee’s interpretation of events.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” CNN Communications tweeted. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Two days later, Lemon maintains that his exit came as a “surprise,” but “life goes on… and we’ll see what happens in the future.

“I live my life with no regrets, and whatever I did, I did, and I owned,” he tells Extra. “I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”

Lemon’s termination came three weeks after our sister site Variety published an exposé in which more than a dozen of Lemon’s former and current colleagues outlined a pattern of allegedly misogynistic, inappropriate and “diva-like” behavior at the cable news network, and more than two months after he received backlash for a sexist statement he made on CNN This Morning in February.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who was also given the boot earlier this week, released a video statement of his own Wednesday, which you can see here.

Watch Extra‘s full interview with Lemon below, then sound off in Comments.