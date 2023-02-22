Don Lemon Issues Another Apology Minutes Before His CNN This Morning Return: 'I'm Committed to Doing Better'

Anchor Don Lemon returned to CNN This Morning Wednesday, and just minutes before going back on air issued another apology for the sexist remarks he made last week regarding former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s presidential run.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today,” he wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

By the end of Wednesday’s program, neither Lemon nor his colleagues — co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow — brought up the subject of his remarks on air.

Wednesday’s edition of CNN This Morning was Lemon’s first appearance since the aforementioned Feb. 16 incident where the anchor said that Haley, who had just declared her run for presidency, “isn’t in her prime.” He then continued, adding that women are “considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” Collins and Harlow disagreed.

At the time, Lemon walked back his comments via Twitter writing, “The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

As reported Tuesday, network boss Chris Licht announced Lemon’s return to the show in a memo to employees. The message outlined plans for Lemon to undergo “formal training” in regards to his comments about Haley.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht wrote in the internal communication. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with… fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.”

