Don Lemon to Return to CNN Air and Undergo Training After Sexist Remarks

CNN anchor Don Lemon is slated to be back on the air Wednesday, his first appearance since making sexist remarks during CNN This Morning on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Network boss Chris Licht announced the return in a memo to employees. The message also outlined plans for Lemon to undergo “formal training” in regards to his comments about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, CNN reports.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht wrote in the internal communication. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

He added: “It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with … fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.”

On the CNN This Morning in question, Lemon said that Haley, who had just declared her run for presidency, “isn’t in her prime” and then continued, adding that women are “considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” His female co-anchors, Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, disagreed. Lemon later revisited the topic during a conversation later in the show.

He has not appeared on CNN since the incident; per CNN, he had a scheduled day off on Friday, and on Monday’s broadcast, his co-anchor Harlow said he had the “day off.”

Lemon apologized to CNN staff during an editorial meeting on Friday. “When I make a mistake, I own it,” Lemon reportedly said. “And I own this one as well.”

