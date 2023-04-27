The O.C. Vet Adam Brody to Star With Kristen Bell in Netflix Comedy Series

Sandy Cohen would be so proud: The O.C. alum Adam Brody will play a rabbi opposite Kristen Bell in an untitled Netflix comedy series.

Created by Erin Foster (The New Normal, Barely Famous) and exec-produced by Modern Family and Reboot boss Steven Levitan, the project centers on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman (the previously cast Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody).

Brody’s character Noah is described as “a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.”

Since wrapping up his four-season run as The O.C.‘s adorkable Seth Cohen, Brody has gone on to star in the Crackle series StartUp, in addition to recurring on ABC’s short-lived comedy Single Parents opposite his real-life wife Leighton Meester. He most recently co-starred in the Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Are you loving the pairing of TV’s Seth Cohen and Veronica Mars? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting!