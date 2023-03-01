Kristen Bell-Led 'Unlikely Relationship' Comedy Series Ordered at Netflix

The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window is forging an unorthodox new friendship.

Kristen Bell — aka Netflix’s erstwhile house-street-window girl — has signed on to headline a new, freshly-greenlit comedy series for the streamer, TVLine has confirmed.

Created by Erin Foster (The New Normal) and exec-produced by Modern Family and Reboot boss Steven Levitan, the project centers on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.

Curiously, Netflix is not revealing which of the two roles Bell (who is also an EP on the series) is set to play. Our money’s on the rabbi. UPDATE: Netflix is now confirming that Bell will portray the “irreverent, outspoken, agnostic” female lead. Meanwhile, the male lead (aka the rabbi) has not yet cast.