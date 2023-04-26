TVLine Items: Red, White & Royal Blue Date, Keira Knightley Thriller and More

We have royally good news for fans of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue: Prime Video announced on social media that the highly anticipated film adaptation will premiere on Friday, August 11.

The 2019 novel takes place in a hypothetical world where the first female president is inaugurated in 2016 and her son, Alex Claremont-Diaz, begins a forbidden enemies-to-lovers romance with Prince Henry of Wales.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2) and Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Chambers) will play Alex and Henry, respectively, while Uma Thurman portrays the newly elected President and Alex’s mom, Ellen Claremont. Other cast members include Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton), Stephen Fry (Bones) and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life).

* Netflix has picked up the thriller Black Doves, starring and executive-produced by Keira Knightley, our sister site Deadline reports. In the series, Knightley’s character Helen “embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous and shadowy London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.”

* Prime Video has acquired the DC animated film Merry Little Batman, as well as the spinoff series Bat-Family. Additionally, the streamer has officially picked up Batman: Caped Crusader, from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, for two seasons, as previously reported last month. Merry Little Batman is a family action comedy, in which young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve and must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Bat-Family follows “Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.”

* The 2023 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 25 from Los Angeles. The ceremony will honor the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop music, as the Grammys and other award shows have done earlier this year.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s third comedy special, Something Special, debuting Tuesday, May 9:

