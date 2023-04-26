Red Table Talk Cancelled as Facebook Watch Ends Original Programming

The time for Red Table Talk is over — at least for now.

Facebook Watch is shutting down all of its original programming, which includes the Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted talk show, our sister site Variety reports. The show’s production company Westbrook Studios, founded by Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith, is reportedly looking for a new distributor for the series, which features Pinkett Smith in conversation with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris as well as special guests. The show played host to an explosive discussion between Jada and Will in 2020 where the two detailed their marital difficulties as well as Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Red Table Talk was one of only a handful of original programs still airing on Facebook Watch, but the service once had ambitions to be a major player in the world of streaming content, with buzzy scripted series like Sorry For Your Loss, starring Elizabeth Olsen as a grieving widow, and the mystery Limetown, starring Jessica Biel. Both shows were axed in January 2020 as Facebook Watch moved away from scripted programming to focus on reality series like a reboot of The Real World and the Tom Brady docuseries Tom vs. Time.

