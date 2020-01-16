Sorry for Your Loss and Limetown Cancelled at Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch is giving its viewers less and less to watch, as the streaming hub pivots away from scripted original programming.

Sorry for Your Loss, starring Elizabeth Olsen, will not be returning for a third season, our sister site Deadline reports. Similarly, the Jessica Biel-led Limetown has been extracted after just one season.

Sorry for Your Loss stars Olsen as Leigh, a young woman whose life and relationships are upended after the unexpected death of her husband. Its sophomore finale aired Nov. 19 — and the show is reportedly being shopped around to other outlets.

Limetown, based on the fictional podcast of the same name, starred Biel as an American Public Radio journalist who attempts to find out what happened in the show’s titular town, where more than 300 people suddenly vanished from a neuroscience research community. It wrapped its 10-episode freshman season on Nov. 13.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.