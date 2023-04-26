Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Navigate Platonic Friendship, Midlife Crises in Apple TV+ Comedy — Watch Trailer

After playing husband and wife on the big screen, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are giving friendship a try in Apple TV+’s Platonic. What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

The trailer for the 10-episode comedy reintroduces the Neighbors duo as a “platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift,” according to the official logline. “Their friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.”

Luke Macfarlane (Bros), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Carla Gallo (Bones) and Andrew Lopez (Blockers) co-star.

Rogen and Byrne previously worked together on the aforementioned 2014 flick Neighbors — as well as its 2016 sequel, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — in which they played a married couple that went to great lengths to sabotage the fraternity house next door. Nick Stoller, who directed both Neighbors films, co-created, directed and co-wrote Platonic with Francesca Delbanco (Friends From College). Rogen, Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch (Panhandle) serve as executive producers.

Platonic is one of two Apple TV+ series headlined by Byrne. She also stars in the aerobics comedy Physical, which returns with Season 3 later this year (date TBA). Additionally, Rogen is set to star in an as-yet-untitled showbiz comedy that revolves around an old Hollywood movie studio that he will write, direct and executive-produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

As previously reported, Platonic bows Wednesday, May 24, with its first three episodes. A new episode will follow every Wednesday through July 12.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding Platonic to your Apple TV+ watchlist.