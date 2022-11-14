Seth Rogen to Star in, Write and Direct Apple TV+ Movie Studio Comedy

Apple TV+ has ordered to series a half-hour comedy starring, directed, written and exec-produced by Seth Rogen.

Rogen’s partner, Evan Goldberg, will also write, direct and executive-produce the series, while Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory (Veep) will serve as showrunners.

The as-yet-untitled Lionsgate Television comedy will revolve around a legacy Hollywood movie studio “trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.”

Other EPs on the series include Huyck and Gregory, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen, while Frida Perez will co-produce.

If you, as we did, experienced a bit of déjà vu reading this… that is because this new comedy marks the second such collaboration between Apple TV+ and Rogen. The streamer and actor previously teamed for the comedy Platonic, in which Rogen co-stars with Rose Byrne, and which is still awaiting a release date after being announced more than two years ago.