Starz has unveiled a new trailer for Run the World Season 2, which teases even more mess. Press PLAY on the above video for a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Season 2 will premiere Friday, May 26 at 9:30/8:30c on Starz. Additionally, the episode will debut at midnight on the Starz app and other on-demand platforms. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The new season chronicles the “euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination,” according to the official synopsis.

“Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life — both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.”

Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid will reprise their roles as Whitney, Renee and Sondi, respectively. However, Andrea Bordeaux (who starred as Ella in Season 1) will not return for the new season after departing over the show’s vaccine mandate.

Stephen Bishop (The Equalizer), who plays Matthew, and Tosin Morohunfola (Black Lightning, Chicago Med), who plays Ola, have been bumped up to series regulars.

Meanwhile, Erika Alexander (Living Single, Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Nick Sagar (The Haves and the Have Nots, Queen of the South), Jay Walker and Tonya Pinkins (Women of the Movement) will return as guest stars.