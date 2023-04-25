A Million Little Things Finale: Stars Tease Saucy Interlude (and Maybe a Flash-Forward?) in Series' Big Ending

As much as we’d love to give you a million big teases for A Million Little Things‘ upcoming series finale, you’re going to have to make do with two. But hey, at least they’re good ones!

ABC’s ensemble drama has one more episode — this Wednesday’s — left before its finale, which is set for May 3 at 10/9c. And while the official synopsis for this week’s episode, titled “Tough Stuff,” is tantalizingly vague (“Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and Delilah realize they need to make a change.”), the one for the finale is even more ambiguous.

“A tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things,” reads the blurb for the last episode, which is titled “One Big Thing.” (See what we mean?!)

So when TVLine recently spoke with series stars Stephanie Szostak and David Giuntoli, we asked for a finer point on the Friends of Jon’s last hurrah. “I’m going to say this: Aerosmith’s hit 1992 track, ‘Love in an Elevator,'” Giuntoli offered. “And I’m not going to say between who, and I don’t know if it was 1992, but that’s what I’m going to say.” [Editor’s note: Close! 1989.]

“Do we even know if that’s in there?” Szostak said, laughing, wondering if the scene in question made it to the episode’s final cut. She thought for a moment, then added, “I’ll just say: We shall all aim to age gracefully.”

So there you have it, A Million Little Things faithful: potentially public sex and what sounds like a possible flash-forward? Think about the teases for a moment, then hit the comments with your predictions — and hopes! — for the last episode!