Don Lemon Fired: Watch CNN Announce His Exit On Air

Just minutes after Don Lemon announced that he'd been fired by CNN, the cable news channel announced his termination on air.

Lemon confirmed his ousting on Twitter, saying that he was “stunned” when he first got word from his agent. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Shortly thereafter, on CNN’s air, chief national correspondent John King gave the floor to senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, who briefed viewers on Lemon’s exit. He also relayed a memo from CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, which in part reads, “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.”

“I don’t know the details happening while I’m sitting in the chair here,” King said. “But I work here, I love this place. I certainly wish Don the best. He’s always been good to me as a colleague.” Watch video above.

Lemon’s termination comes three weeks after our sister site Variety published an exposé in which more than a dozen of Lemon’s former and current colleagues outlined a pattern of allegedly misogynistic, inappropriate and “diva-like” behavior at the cable news network, and more than two months after he received backlash for a sexist statement he made on CNN This Morning in February.

In other cable news, Fox News on Monday announced that it had “parted ways” with primetime anchor Tucker Carlson. For more on that, go here.