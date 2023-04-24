TVLine Items: Gabrielle Union's New Gig, Magnificent Seven Series and More

Gabrielle Union has booked a potentially murderous new role.

The actress is attached to star in and executive-produce Pretty Little Wife, a cat-and-mouse thriller in development at Prime Video, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Darby Kane’s novel of the same name, the potential series “enters around two brilliant — and very different — Black women: Lily (Union), the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other’s lives, they begin to crack open each other’s facade to reveal what really lies beneath.”

Union most recently co-starred in the third and final season of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told, which was officially cancelled today. Her other TV credits include L.A.’s Finest and Being Mary Jane.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* A Magnificent Seven TV series is in the works at Prime Video, with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto set as writer/executive producer, our sister site Deadline reports. In the project, “an outlaw and his cohorts must unite a disparate band of indelible fighters to defend a settlement of immigrant homesteaders in an open range war against cattle barons in central Texas.”

* Succession‘s Brian Cox will serve as The Controller, a mysterious figure who controls the fate of the contestants, in 007’s Road to a Million, Prime Video’s upcoming, globe-trotting reality competition.

* ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced that the 96th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10, 2024.

* Yellowjackets will take a one-week hiatus this weekend, continuing Season 2 on Friday, May 5, with the airing of Episode 6, “Qui.”

* Apple TV+ has renewed the travel series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy for Season 2.

