Truth Be Told Cancelled at Apple

Truth Be Told‘s third season has officially become its last: Apple TV+ has cancelled the legal/crime drama after three seasons, TVLine has learned.

Star Octavia Spencer confirmed the news on Instagram Monday. “Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation,” she wrote. “I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew — thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.”

Added Head of Programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss: “It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of Truth Be Told, a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe. This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia’s mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can’t wait to find our next project together.”

Based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told offered a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenged viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. In Season 3 (which wrapped on March 24, 2023), Poppy — frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls — teamed up with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to keep victims’ names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

