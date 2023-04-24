Call Me Kat's Cheyenne Jackson Shares Emotional Sobriety Update: 'After Nearly a Decade, I Fell Off the Wagon'

One of the stars of Fox’s Call Me Kat is getting candid about his sobriety struggles, hoping his story may be able to help someone navigating a similar situation.

“Vulnerable is what I’m feeling today,” Cheyenne Jackson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “After nearly a decade of sobriety I fell off the wagon. I’ve been carrying a lot of shame. Scared to share it. But I know it can help someone so here I go. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who has looked up to me as a sober person so I’ve been just burying it away. I took my eye off the ball. I stopped doing what I needed to do to keep myself on the path of my personal integrity.”

Jackson continues: “I could blame it on Covid. I could blame it on the state of the world. Mass shootings. A nation divided. The death of my co-star. But the truth is, I thought I had it all handled. I thought, ‘I got this.’ But I don’t. I am a work in progress. Always.”

He then thanks his “support system,” including actress Jamie Lee Curtis “and so many others” who have been there for him. “If you are out there struggling, you are not alone and there is a solution,” he concludes. “I love you. And I love myself today and that feels really good to say,” ending with the hashtag #progressnotperfection.

See the full Instagram post below:

Jackson stars opposite Mayim Bialik on Fox’s Call Me Kat, which is set to wrap its fourth season on Thursday, May 4. A decision about a potential fifth season should be announced shortly. The co-star to whom he’s referring in his caption is Leslie Jordan, who died in January at age 67.

Prior to being a series regular on Call Me Kat, Jackson’s TV credits included memorable roles on shows like 30 Rock, the new Saved by the Bell and multiple seasons of American Horror Story.