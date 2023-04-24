James Corden's Final Carpool Karaoke Brings Back Adele for an Encore

It’s only fitting that James Corden‘s last installment of Carpool Karaoke features a encore performance from its all-time best guest.

Pop superstar Adele makes a triumphant return to the musical chat segment in honor of Corden’s final week as host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, surprising Corden by picking him and driving him to work — and crooning a few songs along the way, of course. Adele’s Carpool Karaoke return will air this Thursday at 10/9c in the primetime special The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special, but you can watch the full segment above, with Adele and Corden singing a selection of the chart-topper’s biggest hits, from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Hometown Glory”… and throwing in a Barbra Streisand classic to boot.

Adele’s first stint on Carpool Karaoke, which aired back in 2016, is still the most popular installment yet, going viral with more than 260 million YouTube views to date. But Corden says their connection goes beyond that. “What you’re actually watching is two friends who moved to Los Angeles, I think a week apart,” Corden, who announced he’s leaving The Late Late Show last April after an eight-year run, tells our sister site Variety. “One of them is going home, and one of them is staying. That’s hugely emotional. It just so happens that one of them is the biggest singer in the world.”

Press PLAY above to see Adele’s Carpool Karaoke encore, and tell us in the comments: Does it live up to the original?