One of late night’s “Jimmy”s is saying goodbye. James Corden, who has hosted CBS’ The Late Late Show since 2015, will step away from the late-night talk show before next summer, according to our sister site Deadline.

Corden has extended his contract for one more year, per Deadline, setting up his exit for sometime in early 2023. By then, he’ll have hosted The Late Late Show for more than eight years, having taken the reins from previous host Craig Ferguson.

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said in a statement. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden confirmed the news on Thursday’s Late Late Show, announcing the news to his studio audience. (You can watch the video above.) “I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way,” he said. “I always want to love making it, and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

He got visibly choked up as he added: “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. It really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once… The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show.”

Corden’s Late Late Show found success with viral video hits like “Carpool Karaoke,” which was later spun off into its own series for Apple TV+. Corden also hosted the Tonys twice and the Grammys twice, along with HBO Max’s Friends reunion last year.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. “We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

There’s no word yet on who will replace Corden as host of CBS’ Late Late Show, or indeed if the show will continue at all after Corden leaves. Five years ago, about 2.8 million people were tuning into The Late Late Show, the New York Times notes. By 2022, that audience had waned to about 1.9 million.

Corden’s CBS late night partner Stephen Colbert tweeted out congratulations to Corden on his eight-year run, adding: “Looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who!” (He’s joking. We think.)