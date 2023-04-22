Ratings: On-the-Bubble S.W.A.T. Grows Audience, NBA and WWE Lead Friday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s NBA Playoffs coverage and Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while two CBS dramas delivered the night’s biggest audiences.
ABC | NBA Playoffs Round 1 coverage of the Knicks vs. Cavs averaged 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.
FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week.
CBS | SWAT (5.2 mil/0.4) and Fire Country (5.7 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, with the former also copping its best audience since Feb. 10 (as it still awaits word on renewal). Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.3) dipped in both measures, tying its demo low.
THE CW | Leading out of a Penn & Teller rerun, Whose Line (520K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (370K/0.1) both dropped some eyeballs.
NBC | Tuesday-bound Lopez vs. Lopez (1.2 mil/0.3) was steady, as was Grand Crew (1.2 mil/0.2) ahead of next week’s season (?) finale.
