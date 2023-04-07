Lopez vs. Lopez to Get Tuesday Tryout Behind Night Court, As NBC Comedy Awaits Renewal Decision on Season 2

NBC bubble comedy Lopez vs. Lopez is on the move — and getting a primo time slot to close out Season 1. 2023 Cancellation Jitters

For its final three episodes, the George Lopez vehicle will air Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c, behind new episodes of freshman hit Night Court. Its Tuesday debut comes one week after current time slot occupant American Auto wraps its sophomore run (on April 18).

Meanwhile, with Lopez vs. Lopez vacating Fridays after April 21, NBC will double up on fellow bubble sitcom Grand Crew; the final two episodes of Season 2 will air as part of a one-hour block, on April 28.

All told, here’s how the schedule shakes out:

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

8 pm Night Court

8:30 pm American Auto (Season 2 finale)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez (last Friday airing)

8:30 pm Grand Crew

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

8 pm Night Court

8:30 pm Lopez vs. Lopez (time period premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

8 pm Grand Crew

8:30 pm Grand Crew (Season 2 finale)

Season to date, Lopez vs. Lopez has been averaging 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), as a self starter on Friday nights, while American Auto in its Tuesday time slot has been averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, retaining not quite half of lead-in Night Court‘s numbers (6 mil/0.8).

Described as a “hilarious and heartwarming comedy,” Lopez vs. Lopez “tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter (played by Lopez’s real-life daughter Mayan) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.”

In addition to the titular father and daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal. TVLine gave November’s series premiere an average grade of “C+.”

Will you follow Lopez vs. Lopez to Tuesdays? And how are you feeling about the series at this point in its freshman run? Sound off in Comments.