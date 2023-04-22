The Wheel of Time Announces Castings for Chiad, Bain and More in Season 2

During Saturday’s virtual JordanCon panel, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time announced new recurring cast members for Season 2. 20 Best TV Shows Based on Books

The series, which is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, has added Maja Simonsen (Emily in Paris) as Chiad, Ragga Ragnars (Vikings) as Bain, Jay Duffy (Derry Girls) as Dain Bornhald and Rima Te Wiata (Kiri and Lou) as Sheriam Bayanar.

Previous Season 2 castings include Donal Finn as a recast Mat, Ayoola Smart (Killing Eve) as Aviendha, Guy Roberts (Hanna) as Uno Nomeshta, Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom) as Mesema, Gregg Chillingirian (A Discovery of Witches) as Ingtar Shinowa, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) possibly as Selene and Meera Syal (Broadchurch) in an unspecified “important” role.

The fantasy series stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

The Wheel of Time “follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers,” according to the official synopsis. “There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Though the Season 2 premiere date has yet to be released, Prime Video announced it already renewed the series for a third season during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con.