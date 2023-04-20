The Night Agent Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Daisy Jones Debuts

Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals came calling for The Night Agent.

The near-instantly renewed Netflix thriller dominated the Nielsen streaming Top 10 for the week of March 20 by amassing 2.6 billion minutes viewed upon the release of its 10-episode season.

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone held at No. 2 with just over a billion minutes viewed across 16 total episodes, distantly followed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian (795 million minutes viewed/20 available episodes), Netflix’s Waco: The Apocalypse (738 million minutes/three episodes) and Netflix’s Love Is Blind (691 million minutes/48 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of March 20 were Netflix’s YOU (579 million minutes viewed/40 episodes), Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (568 million/24 available episodes), Netflix’s Outer Banks (down four spots with 556 million minutes/30 episodes), Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse (383 million minutes/51 episodes) and Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six, which with the release of its finale delivered 334 million minutes across 10 episodes.

