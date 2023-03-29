The Night Agent Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Just 6 Days After Release

The Night Agent should expect another call, now that Netflix has renewed the highly bingeable thriller for a second, 10-episode season.

The news comes not one week after Season 1 hit the streaming giant on March 23.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent follows Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does. That urgent call, from Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin, propels Peter into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

The Season 1 cast also includes Hong Chau (as the White House chief of staff), Sarah Desjardins (as the VP’s daughter), Eve Harlow and Phoenix Raei (as assassins/lovebirds), Enrique Murciano (as a Secret Service bigwig), and Fola Evans-Akingbola and DB Woodside (as the Second Daughter’s Secret Service detail).

Of note, author Matthew Quirk has no second novel featuring FBI Agent Sutherland. Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world,” showrunner/EP Shawn Ryan said in a statement. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Jinny Howe, VP of Drama Series at Netflix, adds, “We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world. Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

Are you excited to get some more Night Action?